Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR opened at $328.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.61 and a 200 day moving average of $311.06. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $332.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

