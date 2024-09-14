Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $359.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total value of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,665,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

