Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WEG Stock Performance

Shares of WEGZY opened at $9.60 on Friday. WEG has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

