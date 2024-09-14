Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after buying an additional 163,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,199,000 after acquiring an additional 250,977 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,754,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $112,749,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

