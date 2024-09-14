Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.