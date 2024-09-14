Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,624 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

