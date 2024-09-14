Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

