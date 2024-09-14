Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WTHVF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
