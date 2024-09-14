Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

WAB stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

