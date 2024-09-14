Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after acquiring an additional 273,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 242,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

