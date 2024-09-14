WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WH Group Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:WHGLY opened at $14.96 on Friday. WH Group has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

Get WH Group alerts:

WH Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.