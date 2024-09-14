Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Up 139.0% in August

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,061,300 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the August 15th total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

WHITF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

