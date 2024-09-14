Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.72

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.72 and traded as high as $13.45. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 318,394 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSR

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $672.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Insider Activity at Whitestone REIT

In other news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $105,128.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.