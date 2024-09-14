WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.49

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.49 and traded as high as $52.50. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 162,426 shares.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

