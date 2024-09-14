WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.06

WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.06 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 49.07 ($0.64). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 49.07 ($0.64), with a volume of 4 shares.

WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.