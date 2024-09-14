Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WRDLY opened at $3.94 on Friday. Worldline has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

