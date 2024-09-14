WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the August 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $3.78 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
