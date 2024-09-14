Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.