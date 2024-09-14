Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WYNMY stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.79.

Wynn Macau Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. Wynn Macau’s dividend payout ratio is 95.05%.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

