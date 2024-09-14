Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

