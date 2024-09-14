Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $122.78 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

