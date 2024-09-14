Y.D. More Investments Ltd Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NYSE NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

