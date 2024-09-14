Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $53,000 Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $12.83 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $936.21 million, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PTLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

