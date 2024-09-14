Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $27,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,797 shares of company stock valued at $178,105,011 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

TMUS stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.15 and its 200 day moving average is $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.82 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

