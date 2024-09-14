Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 2,275 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,777,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in StoneCo by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,841,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 392,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 57.6% in the second quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 2,344,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,108,000 after buying an additional 856,552 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Trading Up 2.9 %
StoneCo stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
