Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 184 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $4,364,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 543,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.69 and its 200-day moving average is $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

