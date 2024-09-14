Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 418 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $356.02 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.