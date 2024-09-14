Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $28,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Shares of COF opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

