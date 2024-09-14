Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $33,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,014,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

