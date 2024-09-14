Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as low as C$1.17. Zentek shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 94,268 shares changing hands.
Zentek Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$123.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46.
Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Zentek Company Profile
Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.
