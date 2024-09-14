Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Reduced by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 167,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 43,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

