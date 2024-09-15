10,059 Shares in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Suzano by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Suzano by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

