1,251 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,696,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,937 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,880,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,762 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,611,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 575,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,069,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

