12,668 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $173,678,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period.
UBS Group Stock Performance
UBS Group stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
