16,000 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.