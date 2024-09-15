16,000 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance
CGXU stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.
Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile
The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
