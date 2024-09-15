1,691 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AptarGroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,687,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATR stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.36 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average is $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,857.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $277,594.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,082 shares of company stock worth $7,104,287 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.