182 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

Shares of IDXX opened at $500.55 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

