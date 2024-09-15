1,939 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth $20,415,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $20,254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 595.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 257,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 125,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Thermon Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $975.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.78%. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

