1,961 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

