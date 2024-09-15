19,800 Shares in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,420,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JANX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares in the company, valued at $132,839,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 268,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,151 over the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

