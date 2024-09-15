2,165 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Xylem by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

