230 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $253,196,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $169.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $283.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.59.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total value of $281,151.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,049,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,613,182.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,367. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

