2,504 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of HP by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 80,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,193,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

HP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.