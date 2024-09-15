2,766,334 Shares in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,766,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.55% of Hafnia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,651,000.

Shares of NYSE HAFN opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66. Hafnia Limited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4049 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

