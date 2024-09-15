2,947 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $221.70 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $277.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.95 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ABG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.25.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

