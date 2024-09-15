312 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 312 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $655.31 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.75.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.