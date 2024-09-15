32,781 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.4 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

