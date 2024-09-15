3,326 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EWW stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

