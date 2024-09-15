3,400 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 160.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $129.87.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

