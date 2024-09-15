3,578 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.