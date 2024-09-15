4,048 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. BMO Capital Markets cut Hess to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.51. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

